Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Expands By 90.3%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AXTLF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Axtel

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

