Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Decreases By 33.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

BBD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,579,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,263,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.