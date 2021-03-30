Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Expands By 85.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

