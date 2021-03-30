Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 35.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 86,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $8.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.