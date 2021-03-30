Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 35.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 86,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.