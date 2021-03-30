Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 82.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

