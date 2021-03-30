Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Grows By 83.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,803.77 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,482.05 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,907.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,955.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

