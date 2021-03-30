Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Decreases By 36.9%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ remained flat at $$30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

