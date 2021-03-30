Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Drops By 37.7%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

