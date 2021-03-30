Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 79.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CADMF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
