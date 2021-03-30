Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 79.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CADMF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

