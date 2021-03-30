Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Expands By 87.8%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

