Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Drops By 34.7%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CTVA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 2,534,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,252. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.