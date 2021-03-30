Short Interest in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Decreases By 31.4%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Crescent Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 211,824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

