Short Interest in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Decreases By 31.4%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Crescent Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.11.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.