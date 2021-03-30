Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 91.8%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CRLBF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.