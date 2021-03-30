Short Interest in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Expands By 99.4%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 331,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHT. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFHT opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39.

