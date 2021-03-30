Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Increases By 67.2%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 397,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $101.53.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.