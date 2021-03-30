Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Expands By 78.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TAKOF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 152,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,310. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAKOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.