Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 33.7%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.8 days.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock remained flat at $$12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.