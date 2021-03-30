Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 33.7%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.8 days.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

