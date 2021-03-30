Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 35.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 330,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,159. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,440 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

