Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 38.9%

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,476.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $$16.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

