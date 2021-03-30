Short Interest in EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Increases By 93.1%

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESNC opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. EnSync has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

