Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Grows By 94.1%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQD. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

