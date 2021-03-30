Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Drops By 38.6%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Evogene stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 22,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.24.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evogene by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.