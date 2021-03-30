Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 86.8%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

