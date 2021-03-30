Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Declines By 36.0%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FTRPF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 87,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,399. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

