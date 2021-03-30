Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Declines By 36.0%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FTRPF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 87,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,399. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

