Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Grows By 75.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 683,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,687. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

