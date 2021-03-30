Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Decreases By 31.1%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,836,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 5,564,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

