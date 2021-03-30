Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Drops By 33.3%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.20.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
