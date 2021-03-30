Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Drops By 33.3%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.