Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Decreases By 36.1%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FEO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

