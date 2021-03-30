Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 33.0%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTCS traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $71.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 102,979 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

