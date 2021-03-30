Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Drops By 34.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

FDNI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

