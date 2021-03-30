Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Drops By 35.0%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

