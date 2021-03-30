Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 81.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 676,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 855,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,901 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.