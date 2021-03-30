Short Interest in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Drops By 33.3%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FPRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 105,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

