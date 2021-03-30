Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Decreases By 33.2%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 506,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Flowserve has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

