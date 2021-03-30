Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Decreases By 29.8%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 736,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GCP opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

