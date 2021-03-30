Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 71.8%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

