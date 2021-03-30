Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Expands By 76.2%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 47,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,666. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

