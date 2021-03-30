Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 29.7%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
