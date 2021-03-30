Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rises By 87.8%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYPMY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.