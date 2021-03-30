Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 85.9%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,045,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Indoor Harvest
