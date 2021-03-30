Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Decreases By 35.4%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IFS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

