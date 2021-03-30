Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Expands By 91.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of VKI opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

