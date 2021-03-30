Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Expands By 91.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of VKI opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
