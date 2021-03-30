Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 34.3%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
