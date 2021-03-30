Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 34.3%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.