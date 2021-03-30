Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 38.2%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 146,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.