Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Decreases By 37.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 25,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ITUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,569,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,316,742. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

