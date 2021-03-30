Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Expands By 83.1%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

