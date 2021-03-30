Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declines By 38.0%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

