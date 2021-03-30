Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Expands By 76.4%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the third quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Shares of NYSE LITB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.