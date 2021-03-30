Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Decreases By 33.3%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 938,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

MLM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.63. 470,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

