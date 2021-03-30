Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Increases By 75.5%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MAYNF remained flat at $$0.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.